Lil Pump Arrested For Firing A Gun In His Home & Telling Police Wild Home Invasion Story

Rapper Lil Pump was reportedly arrested after he shot a gun in his apartment and told cops an unbelievable story about home invaders. Here’s what we know.

Lil Pump, 17, was arrested on Feb. 14 after he fired a gun at his home, according to TMZ. The rapper’s manager reported 3 men were fiddling with the front door of the San Fernando Valley house around 4pm when the suspects fired a gun once through the door, according to law enforcement. The manager wasn’t at the residence, but relayed information to the police after speaking to his client.

When authorities responded, they reportedly found a bullet hole in the door, but didn’t find any suspects near the scene. Police also noted that Pump had been smoking marijuana, and found holes in the invasion story after speaking with him. According to the cops, the trajectory of the bullet hole shows it came from within the house. They then returned a few hours later with a search warrant and found a handgun in the bushes below the apartment’s balcony. While the weapon wasn’t loaded, authorities found ammunition within the residence. They then arrested the teen for discharging a weapon in an inhabited place, after deciding he was the one who fired the gun instead of an intruder. He is currently being held in juvenile detention.

While Pump’s mom wasn’t home, TMZ reported that after finding marijuana and the weapon at the scene, she’s now under investigation for endangering a minor and having an unsecured gun at home. The rapper’s team stands by the claim that 3 men tried to get into the house, and that the “Gucci Gang” singer only fired out of fear. They also say he believes he hit one of the suspects, and TMZ was told that Pump’s people will be reviewing surveillance cameras that should show the alleged intruders.

