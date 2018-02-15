Kris Jenner Twerks At Wild Valentine’s Day Party — But Is She Better At It Than Khloe?

Kris Jenner’s Valentine’s Day was one for the books. The famous momager busted a move, and it’s a must-see!

The Kardashian/Jenners are known for their lavish Christmas parties, but did you know they throw down for Valentine’s Day too? Kris Jenner, 62, appeared to be the life of the party at her V-Day bash by showing off some epic twerking skills. Who knew she had the moves?! Like a pro, the KUWTK star held on to a TV stand and twerked the night away in a racy red sequin dress. In addition to her dancing, Kris also enjoyed a hilarious karaoke session with her friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick. Don’t you wish you were there?! WATCH KRIS TWERK HERE!

They sang iconic hits like “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time.” Luckily, Khloe Kardashian, 33, caught the whole night on tape and posted the moments to her Snapchat. Behind the camera, Khloe can be heard egging her mom on, and even her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, hit the dance floor. As for KoKo, she didn’t do much gyrating, but we’re thinking that’s because she’s pregnant. However, Khloe certainly is no stranger to moving her booty, and we definitely can’t forget that time she proved she was a twerk queen at Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s graduation party back in 2015.

Khloe completely stole the show with her sexy moves, and we still can’t over it. Maybe after her baby is born she’ll be back to dancing because Kris is proving to be tough competition!

