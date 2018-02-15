Kim Kardashian Slams ‘Thoughts & Prayers’ For Shooting Victims: Congress, Do Your Job

After 17 were shot and killed at a Florida high school on Feb. 14, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to express her concern against gun violence with a powerful message to Congress.

Like so many others, Kim Kardashian, 37, is heartbroken and livid over the latest mass shooting, which took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school,” Kim tweeted after the tragedy. “Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.” It seems that Kim’s tweet is almost a direct response to Donald Trump’s first message on Twitter after the attack, in which he did nothing more than offer his “prayers and condolences” to the families of the victims. He was highly criticized for sending this tweet, rather than taking further action to end gun violence.

In addition to her direct tweet, Kim also retweeted two powerful messages from other users. The first read: “One shoe bomber tried to blow up a plane and no we are forced to take off our shoes. 1606 mass shootings since Sandy Hook Elementary School and Congress has done NOTHING.” The second pointed out that AR-15 rifles have been used in a number of recent mass shootings, and concluded, “No civilian should have access to assault weapons. They are killing our children.” This is not the first time that Kim has been publicly clear about her stance on gun control. An entire 2016 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians focused on Kim learning more about gun laws, and on Gun Violence Awareness Day in June 2017, she wrote a thorough message about the issue. “We should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence,” she wrote.

Seventeen people were killed when Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly opened fire on the high school, from which he was previously expelled for “disciplinary reasons.” Nikolas is in custody and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won't do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 15, 2018

