Kendall Jenner Is ‘Pissed’ That Blake Griffin’s Ex Is Dragging Her Into ‘Petty’ Lawsuit Over Palimony

We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how Kendall Jenner is furious and pissed off that BF Blake Griffin’s ex is dragging her name into a palimony lawsuit.

When you date a guy who already has a family with someone else, there might be some baggage involved. For Kendall Jenner, 22, she’s been named in a palimony suit by boyfriend Blake Griffin‘s ex and baby mama Brynn Cameron, 31. The baller’s former fiancée and mother to his kids Ford, 4, and Finley, 1, claimed in court documents filed on Feb. 14 that the now Detroit Piston essentially abandoned her and their children to chase after a relationship with the reality star. Now Kenny’s’s furious that her name is getting dragged into Blake’s former love life drama.

“This is a major surprise for Kendall. She doesn’t want to be a part of anyone’s baggage and she feels that this lawsuit is exactly that. Kendall doesn’t have any relationship or friendship or anything with Brynn and she wants her name out of any of Brynn’s issues or problems. She is a little pissed that she is in the news for this, she thinks it is very petty,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. You can see the full lawsuit documents, here.

The former USC athlete also made sure rain on Blake and Kendall’s romance by filing her civil suit on Valentine’s Day. “Brynn wanted to make a statement and to sue Blake on a day that is meant for love but also a day where he has to play and will be taking questions from media. She wanted it to him hard and she wanted to show him she is very serious in her claims. It was all very calculated and it was clearly and purposely planned to go down like this and she can’t wait to have her day in court to get what she believes is rightfully hers,” an insider close to the NBA star tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

Palimony is essentially alimony for an unmarried former couples. In her lawsuit, Brynn claims that Blake promised to take care of her and their children. She also claims the NBA star insisted she give up her sports marketing position and interior design business to be there for him and nurture his big bucks career. Now she says nearly broke and homeless with their kids.

Brynn went in hard about how Blake has allegedly abandoned his family for Kenny. “Griffin himself knows very well what breaching promises is all about,” the filing states. “After all, Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancee, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.” OUCH!!! Brynn and Blake were together on and off for eight years and were due to marry in St. Bart’s in July of 2017, but called it off at the last-minute. By October, he was already dating Kendall.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brynn was right to name Kendall in her lawsuit against Blake? Or was it petty?