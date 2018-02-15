Is Tom Brady Going To Retire? Pittsburgh Steeler Juju Smith-Schuster Weighs In On The Debate

Following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl loss, many are questioning whether the team’s star QB, Tom Brady, willreturn for what would be his 17th season. Pittsburgh Steeler Juju Smith-Schuster talked to HL about those rumors.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and the youngest player in the NFL, Juju Smith-Schuster, 21, didn’t get the chance to take his team to the Super Bowl in his rookie season, but he was in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the big game. While promoting his collaboration with Call of Duty: WWII, of which he is an avid player, Juju spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about his thoughts on Tom Brady‘s potential retirement. “Man if he retires, that’ll be crazy! You know, he’s an amazing player being able to go so long and it one of the best to have played the game,” Juju said. “You know, what ever happens, it’ll be awesome. Either way if he comes or stays, he’ll be great.”

While Brady has given no clues about whether he will choose to retire from the game, following their upset against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, he did finally come out to address the loss in an Instagram post. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive,” the decorated QB wrote. “The number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win.” He went on to thank the NEP, the Eagles, the fans, and “to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams.”

Juju, on the other hand, is not retiring anytime soon. In fact, he’s just getting started. “The goal for my second year is that I obviously I want to reach 1,000 yards. I want to get 60 or 70 more catches and then about 10 touchdowns,” Juju told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s crazy though, I grew up playing a lot of these guys on Madden, and I’m like this is great! I’m playing with Antonio Brown, Jimmy Young. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.” The 21-year-old California-native also challenged fellow NFL player Russell Wilson to a game of Call of Duty: WWII — so Russ, it’s game on!

