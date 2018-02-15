Josh Gad Grieves As Family Friend’s Son, A Parkland Student, Dies After Horrible School Shooting

Sadly, Josh Gad revealed that a child of a family friend did not survive his gunshot wound following the horrific Florida school shooting. See the heartbreaking tweet.

“Last night, I received a text while I slept that our friend’s son passed away from his gun shot wound,” Josh Gad, 36, tweeted on Feb. 15. “My grief for this family and the many others knows no bounds. I’m so sorry this happened. I’m so sorry our leaders are worthless. I’m so sorry we are bound to repeat this again.” The mass shooting occurred when suspect Nikolas Cruz barged into his Parkland, FL high school on Feb. 14, opening fire on unsuspecting students and claiming seventeen lives as of press time.

Josh previously tweeted about the family friend on the night of the shooting, explaining that the unnamed boy was in “critical condition” after taking a bullet to the torso. “I am so angry tonight. I am so sad. I’m putting my phone down because we are debating sensible gun laws again,” the actor wrote. “A child of one of our friend’s has a bullet in his chest & is critical condition because a 19 year old had access to a military weapon. Pretend it’s normal. It’s not.” Unfortunately, it would seem that the boy did not survive his wounds, bringing the death toll to seventeen.

Finally, Josh had a few words for Florida Senator Marco Rubio: “As a Floridian, please let me be among the masses to tell you, you are a spineless coward @marcorubio and I hope your 3.3 million dollars in NRA funding comes with ear plugs that allow you to tune out the mourning cries of children and parents everywhere.” Other celebs have also slammed Rubio for being reluctant to blame the incident on lax gun control laws.

Our hearts go out to the loved ones of the Florida school shooting victims during this difficult time.

