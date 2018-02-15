Johnny Galecki Was On Set For The ‘Roseanne’ Revival’s First Table Read & There’s Video

Yes, it’s already confirmed that Johnny Galecki will be returning to ‘Roseanne’ — but now there’s video proof he’s been involved with the revival since day one!

Johnny Galecki, 42, and the cast and crew of Roseanne managed to keep his return from us for much longer than anyone knew! We spotted Johnny in a brand new video from the very first table read on the set of Roseanne which took place sometime in October 2017. You can see Johnny dead center in the video at the 1:22 mark, dressed in jeans, a black t-shirt and a blue blazer. He’s holding a cup of coffee and has his glasses pushed up onto his head as he approaches none other than Sara Gilbert (aka his on screen wife, Darlene) for a hug!

Even though Johnny was present for the first table read, it wasn’t until mid-December that the news of his return was finally confirmed. EP Whitney Cummings was the one to break the news on her Instagram story by posting a picture of his directors chair. The wait was pretty intense for diehard Roseanne fans who realized how difficult it would be to get Johnny back on the show due to his starring role on The Big Bang Theory. Plus, Big Bang is on CBS and Roseanne is on ABC — so competing networks made things even more tricky.

But, it looks like everything worked out! We’re so happy to see Johnny back where he belongs, and we can’t wait for Roseanne’s premiere on March 27 at 8pm ET on ABC!

