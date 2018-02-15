Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Separate After Two Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated, they confirmed in a shocking statement on Feb. 15. This comes after two years of marriage and a nearly seven year relationship.

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, have broken up after two and half years of marriage. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the couple said in a joint statement given to HollywoodLife.com.

While news of their split may be hard to digest, it doesn’t come as a massive surprise. Jennifer and Justin have not been pictured together in recent months, and Justin has often been spotted in NYC — away from the couple’s LA home. Jen even celebrated her 49th birthday on Feb. 11, and she and Justin spent the day apart. With Justin away, Jen celebrated in Malibu, California with her close girlfriends: Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn.

At this time, it’s not clear why the two decided to part ways, as PEOPLE recently reported their busy schedules — which is something that often hurts celebrity couples — was a benefit to their relationship. Sources told the news outlet, “Justin often spends a few days in NYC by himself. When he is in NYC, Jen will catch up with friends and enjoys her own life. When Justin is in L.A., it’s very special for them. They socialize together with friends. They often go out to dinner or have people over.”

Jen and Justin, who met on the 2008 set of Tropic Thunder, began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise ceremony on Aug. 5, 2015. Interestingly, fans are already clamoring for Jen, who’s newly single, to reunite with Brad Pitt, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2005. He is also single, after all, following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. But is it too soon to wish for such a reunion? Probably. We wish Jen and Justin all the best during this painful time in their lives.

