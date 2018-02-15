Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s Split: Relive Their 7-Year Romance — See Pics

Say it ain’t so! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split. But, before we hop back on the Brad Pitt/Jennifer Aniston reunion train, lets take a look back at how these two fell in love!

It’s hard to believe, but it looks like Jennifer Aniston, 49, is back on the market. After just two and a half years of marriage, she and her husband, Justin Theroux, 46, have called it quits. Although the news comes as a shock to many, the couple explained that their decision was mutual in a statement released to HollywoodLife.com on Feb. 15. Lately, we haven’t heard much about the couple, and now that we think of it, Jennifer and Justin haven’t been pictured together in months. So as much as we hate to say it, this split isn’t a huge surprise. Jen even spent her 49th birthday on Feb. 11 without Justin. Instead, she celebrated with friends in Malibu. Despite this sad news, we’d like to take a trip down memory lane to much happier days… before their breakup. The actors first met on the set of Tropic Thunder back in 2008, but romantically connected while working on the film Wanderlust in 2011.

It was no secret that a love was blossoming, but Jen and Justin kept their relationship private until 2011 at an MTV Movie Awards after-party. In 2012, the couple took things to a very serious level when they adopted a puppy together named Sophie. So cute, right? It was also in this year that they were photographed kissing publicly for the first time ever. Then, on August 10, 2012, Justin got down on one knee and proposed. Fans everywhere were elated that Jennifer had finally found love again. Making the moment even more special, it happened to be his 41st birthday! Their union was Justin’s first marriage, but not Jen’s. Because who can forget her iconic marriage to Brad Pitt?!

Jennifer and Justin’s wedding was an intimate affair on August 5, 2015. They exchanged vows at their Bel Air, California, home, according to PEOPLE. Guests were in for a real treat because they were told it was a birthday party and not a wedding. Can you imagine their faces?! Of course Jen’s closest pals were there like Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Real friends!

Flash forward to 2017, Jennifer and Justin were last spotted together in December on a vacation in Mexico, according to US Weekly. The only hope we have is that the couple is only separated — right now, they don’t have plans to file for divorce. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the couple’s statement read.

