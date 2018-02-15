‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Slammed For Posing With Massive Gun After FL School Massacre

Well, Jenelle — this isn’t a good look for you. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s under fire after posing with a gun, following the horrific Florida school shooting on Feb. 14.

Teen Mom 2 fans are up in arms, and yelling “WTF” on social media, after seeing Jenelle Evans posing with a massive gun in a new Instagram pic… just hours after news broke of the horrific Florida school massacre. Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, both shared the picture of the MTV star wearing all black and shooting a massive gun, which fans found to be extremely insensitive, considering 17 students were gunned down and killed in Florida earlier that day, on Feb. 14. Once Jenelle noticed the comments, she deleted the pic and just left a Valentine’s Day photo of her and her man. David, on the other hand, left the picture up, but turned off the option for his followers to leave comments.

“My babes a bad a** babe! Happy Valentine’s day! #targetpractice#valentinesday #safetyfirst,” he wrote in the caption with the pic. He also shared the photo on Twitter, which is where a lot of the backlash can be seen at this time. “How the hell do you think this is ok to post today considering what has happened in Florida,” one Twitter user wrote, while another asked, “Do you even watch the news? Listen to the radio? Such bad timing.”

But instead of realizing what they had done, or apologizing, David fired back, saying, “What do you think I sit around all day watching TV to check the news before I post a picture… umm no bitch.” Meanwhile, Jenelle tried doing damage control on her own Twitter account, by calling the entire situation “bad timing”. Ya think?!

Bad timing. 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 15, 2018

