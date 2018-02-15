Jamie Anderson: USA Snowboarding Star Reveals What She Won’t Miss About The Olympics

While the thrill of competing at the Winter Olympics is something Jamie Anderson will always cherish, she tells us the one thing she’ll be glad to leave behind in South Korea.

Jamie Anderson, 27, will leave Pyeongchang, South Korea with one heck of a souvenir: the California native became a back-to-back gold medalist on Feb. 11, overcoming hazardous weather conditions, blistering winds and stiffer competition to win gold at the slopestyle event. In doing so, she became the first American woman to ever win more than one gold medal in Olympics snowboarding, according to Cosmopolitan.

If winning a gold medal didn’t feel good enough already, knowing that she made history must have Jamie floating on cloud nine. She has a chance to pick up a third medal when she competes in the Women’s Big Air event. Before that happens, she spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com as part of Team USA’s partnership with Downey. During the discussion, Jamie explained what gets her in the mood to win gold, her chances of joining Dancing With The Stars, and if she’s planning to compete at the 2020 Beijing Winter Olympics

HollywoodLife.com: What’s it like partnering with Downy?

Jamie: I’m excited to be working with Downy this year because it’s one of my favorite products. Being a professional snowboarder, I’m very active and am always on the go. Downy Protect & Refresh keeps my clothes fresh between training, competing, fan meet and greets – you name it.

What do you do to get you in the right mindset to win a Gold Medal?

There is so much going on in my mind before competing. I try to slow down and just be present by taking big deep breaths. Music also helps to block out everything around me – I love hip-hop and rap. Eventually, I don’t think anymore. I just go.

What’s going through your head when you’re competing? Like, what do you think when you’re about to get some big air?

Usually there’s not a lot of thinking going on when I’m mid-air. You think a lot on your take off, but when you’re in the air you’re fully committed and really just need to go with the flow.

If you were to take anyone in history out on the slopes for you for a day of snowboarding or skiing, who would you pick?

I’d love to take Al Gore out on the mountains in Tahoe! He’s a champ, and he cares! I love that he’s in such a powerful position and speaks up about our environment. He realizes we’re all living pretty unconsciously and he’s bringing light to the topic. I’d love to learn more from him.

Would you ever want to do Dancing With The Stars? They always love grabbing Olympians.

I LOVE Dancing With The Stars. I would definitely do it. I’m a big dancer and I loved Amy Purdy on the show after Sochi – she absolutely killed it.

What is the best way that you and other Olympians can handle celebrity stardom since it comes at them so sudden as people watch their journey unfold?

When you have the spotlight on you during this time, I think you really have to embrace it because it doesn’t last forever. I definitely try and use my voice wisely during this time because I know the buzz around the Olympics really only lasts for so long.

What is something you won’t miss from the Olympic experience?

I definitely won’t miss the freezing temperatures, and I won’t miss the stress that comes with competing at this level.

Is it even sweeter winning Gold a second time? What are the differences from your first win and now with this current Gold?

It’s so sweet winning a second medal. I think it’s definitely harder to come back and defend your title, so when I found out I won yesterday, I truly couldn’t believe it.

Will we see you in four more years [at the 2022 Games in Beijing, China] or would you like to finish on top?

I don’t know yet! More to come.

Thanks to Jamie for talking with HollywoodLife. She competes in the women’s Big Air first on Feb. 19 at 12:35 PM – 2 AM ET, according to CBS Sports. The Big Air final is at a more sensible hour, from 8:00 PM ET to Midnight on Feb. 22. For information about Jamie, visit TeamUsa.org.

