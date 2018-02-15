Carl Might Not Die On ‘The Walking Dead’ — According To Creator Robert Kirkman

We were all convinced that Carl was going to die on ‘The Walking Dead’ — but now Robert Kirkman is saying it’s possible he might not. Um, WTF?

Will he or won’t he? Unfortunately the jury is still out on whether or not we’ll actually see Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) die on The Walking Dead. Although he was bitten by a walker in the first half of season eight, and he revealed his fate to his father, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), in the mid-season finale, it seems that there’s still hope for Carl. “He’s not dead yet,” creator Robert Kirkman told fans aboard the annual Walker Stalker Cruise, reports ComicBook.com. “He might not die. You never know.” While anything is possible in the post-apocalyptic world Robert has created, we’ve yet to see an unremovable walker bite result in someone staying alive. Needless to say, our troll-dar is going off.

While Robert wouldn’t confirm either way what’s going to happen to Carl, he did have this to say: “He might not die. You never know. But I think if, were that to happen, I think that it would have some interesting ramifications on Rick, that I think would energize and really kind of set things in motion in a really interesting way leading to the resolution of All Out War in a way that will make for a very exciting back half to season 8, so I think it’s going to be really cool.” Robert also shared that if Carl does, in fact, die on the show, it will not impact the comics at all — where Carl’s character is still alive and well years after what’s currently happening on the show.

There are a lot of theories about how Carl could survive the walker bite on his abdomen. One theorizes that Dr. Carson could somehow find a cure after potentially saving Gabriel from pending death. Another suggests that maybe Carl wasn’t even bit by a walker, but instead one of The Whisperers — another villainous group from the comics who wear the skin faces of walkers to disguise themselves. Gross. Looks like we’ll have to wait from The Walking Dead‘s return on Sunday, February 25, to find out whether or not Carl is doomed.

Do YOU think it's possible that Carl could somehow survive on The Walking Dead? Or do you think we're just being trolled by Robert?