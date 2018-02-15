‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson & Jessica Graf Engaged After Romantic Proposal On Mountain

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are currently seen traveling the world together on ‘The Amazing Race,’ and now they just got engaged on an LA mountaintop!

CBS reality shows are giving The Bachelor/Bachelorette programs a run for their money when it comes to finding true love! Cody Nickson, 32, found romance on the 19th season of Big Brother with fellow housemate Jessica Graf, 27, and now they’re engaged! Even though they’re currently seen traveling the world together competing on the current season of The Amazing Race, Cody stayed local in selecting a location in which to pop the question. The pair was hiking on LA’s super popular Runyon Canyon trail overlooking the city on Feb. 13 and when they got to the top, Cody dropped to one knee and proposed!

Jessica totally didn’t see this coming, as the couple was dressed in super casual workout clothes and she thought they were just going on another outdoor workout session. Once they got to the apex of the hill with sweeping views of the LA basin from downtown to the Pacific Ocean, Cody dropped to one knee while a pal filmed the proposal with a smartphone. The couple had friends with them on the hike who shot video of the big moment where she begins weeping “Oh my God” in total shock. Tears start rolling down her face, which she clasps with her hands. Cody then stands up and slides a ring onto her finger as she jumps up to hug him with her legs wrapped around his waist.

Jessica announced the big news on her Instagram, sharing the incredible video with the caption, ” On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him. He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met! I love you + there’s no one else in the world for me. You’re my person and I thank God for you coming into my life! I’m a happy happy girl”

The couple first met on Big Brother season 19 when they were housemates in 2017. While they didn’t make it to the finals, they did find romance and the couple began dating. To keep things in the CBS family they are now competing on season 30 of The Amazing Race, traveling all around the world doing crazy challenges to win a million dollar prize. We don’t know what place they come in, but Cody and Jessica are already winners at love with their sweet engagement.

