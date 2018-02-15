Christina Aguilera Posts Steamy Nude Bathtub Photos on Instagram — See Pics

Christina Aguilera’s making sure she isn’t ‘dirty’ anymore! The 37-year-old singer and mom of two just posted some steamy nude bathtub pics on Instagram, and they’re fire!

Like many of us, Christina Aguilera took a bubble bath on Feb. 15. But what she did that we didn’t do was document her fun time in the tub with a series of sexy photos, which she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. And now that she’s done so, her fans are freaking out, calling her “Queen,” and hollering about how “hot” she looks. Unsurprisingly, we couldn’t agree more. Christina, who can be seen posing in a few different positions, while barely covering her private parts with soapy suds, is 37 years old and a mom of two. However, she doesn’t look a day over 25 in these new pics.

Christina didn’t caption the photos. Instead, she just placed a water drop emoji in place of one, and her fans did all the talking for her. “MOMMA YOU ARE SO HOT,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “This sex is on fire.” And that’s not all. Other commenters begged Christina to finally release that forthcoming new album of hers. “Omg …. Please come back queen 💋💥💥💥💦,” one user wrote. And another shared a similar note by writing, “Could we have a new album please?”

Fortunately for Xtina’s fans, a new album may be on the horizon. Even though Christina has been teasing new music for a number of years now, she recently promised her followers that the new album is “coming“. After someone wrote a note on her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star, asking, “WHERE THE F— IS THE NEW ALBUM??”, Christina replied on her Instagram stories with the following message: “It’s coming bitches…” Perhaps these new nude pics are part of a photo shoot for her new album cover? Our fingers are crossed.

