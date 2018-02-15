Carly Waddell & Evan Bass: ‘BIP’ Stars Welcome 1st Baby Together — A Little Girl

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass are parents! The lovable couple from ‘BIP’ have officially welcomed a baby daughter, and they could not be more excited! Get the details and her name here.

Viewers fell in love with Carly Waddell, 32, and Evan Bass‘, 35, love story during season three of Bachelor in Paradise. And now, the couple have officially grown their love by expanding their family! Carly gave birth to her first child and Evan’s fourth, according to US Weekly, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the lovebirds. Even sweeter, they welcomed a baby GIRL, which is exactly what they had wanted. He adorable name? Isabella Evelyn Bass! Click here to see some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Evan revealed on Jan. 14 that he had selected the little one’s name in a cute Instagram post that read “Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: ‘Isabella Evelyn Bass.’ My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her.” He later revealed that they plan on calling her “Bella”

Evan is already the proud father of three sons: Ensley, Nathan, and Liam Bass, and after Carly announced her pregnancy to the world, Evan admitted he — and his boys — were ready for a little girl to join the fam! “They really want it to be a girl,” Evan told US Weekly last year, referring to his sons. “They’ve already got contingency plans if it’s a boy too. He’s going to be the next Ronaldo if it’s a boy. If it’s a girl, we’re going to protect her together. We’re a family of boys, and Carly and they want that little girl.” SO adorable!

The story of how they found out they were pregnant is also beyond cute, as they were just down the road from where their love story began in Mexico. Evan shared with US that he and his wife were on their honeymoon when they discovered Carly had a bun in the oven. “We were in Mexico and it was actually a few days after our wedding, and it was a little Mexican town called Salulita,” Evan said.

“She was late. I was like, ‘You’re really funny. Let’s go to a Mexican drugstore and get a test.’ We go into this drugstore and after she went and took the test and she comes out and was like, ‘I don’t know what that means. It’s in Spanish.’” The new dad continued, “I had to Google and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re pregnant.’ We freaked out. It was extra special to find out down the street from where we got married, engaged, everything.” Aw! Congrats again, Evan and Carly!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Carly and Evan as a couple? Congratulate them on their new daughter below!