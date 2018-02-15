Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Love For Blake Shelton After He Sends Her Valentine’s Day Flowers

It looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani couldn’t be together for Valentine’s Day, but he let her know he was thinking of her with a sweet gift. Watch her reaction here!

Gwen Stefani is one lucky lady…and she knows it! The gorgeous singer came home on Feb. 14 to the sweetest surprise from her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. For Valentine’s Day, the country star send his lady a stunning bouquet of roses, and she was blown away. “Oh my God!” she gushed, while showing off the flowers on Instagram. “I’ve never seen anything like that!” She also captioned the video, “Luckiest girl in the world,” with a heart emoji. “Love u for real.” The video is even more heart-melting, though, because Gwen’s three-year-old son, Apollo, came running into the room yelling, “He loves you! He loves you!” when his mom walked in. AWW!

Since Blake’s new tour kicks off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Feb. 15, and Gwen was back home in L.A., it seems the two weren’t able to be together on the actual holiday. However, over the weekend, Blake played an intimate show in Oklahoma, and Gwen was right there in the crowd cheering him on. She even made a special appearance onstage during the set! It’s hard to believe that it’s already been more than two years since Blake and Gwen got together after their respective divorces in 2015, and they certainly seem more in love than ever as their relationship continues to flourish!

Of course, fans are anxiously awaiting the time when Blake finally pops the question, and engagement rumors have been swirling around these lovebirds for months now. Could 2018 finally be the year!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen will get engaged soon? What do you think of his Valentine’s Day surprise?