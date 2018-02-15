Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Savagely Trolled Each Other On Valentine’s Day, & It’s Relationship Goals

There’s no celebrity couple better at trolling each other on Instagram than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. We’ve got their savage Valentine’s Day exchange.

On Valentine’s Day when most celebrity couples were posting pics of their significant others and professing their love, Blake Lively, 30, and hubby Ryan Reynolds, 41, kept up their amazing game of brutally trolling each other on Instagram. The Deadpool star kicked off the most romantic day of the year with a pic of himself in the gym pretending to be writing a text with his hands bare empty. He captioned it “Ten minutes in to writing an email to my mom, when I realized there was no phone in my hand.” Blake took the opportunity to drag him that she was on Tinder.

“Why won’t this damn app swipe right?” she added in the comments and he shot back, “It’s because its the E-Harmony app.” She then asked him “Can you show me how to download that? Ever since Ashley Madison closed I’ve been so lonely.” Gotta love her reference to the online dating service that allowed married people wanting to cheat a place where they could meet others in the same boat. The site’s memorable motto was, “Life is short. Have an affair.”

Ryan finally finished off their and forth comments with an “Aww, Happy Valentine’s Day.” Well, he did attempt a romantic gesture earlier in the day when he showed off a horribly messed up cake with an attempt to make a heart shaped with strawberries. Since Blake is a goddess in the kitchen, he decided to show off his awful final product with a pic and the caption “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.” It’s the thought that counts, right?

These two are the king and queen of celebrity couple online trolling. On her Aug. 25th birthday, Ryan posted an Instagram pic giving sweet wishes “to my amazing wife” but cropped her out of the photo showing him smiling in a tux with Blake barely in the frame. She got him back on his Oct. 23 birthday, showing a pic of handsome Ryan Gosling, 37, in full view and her hubby next to him hardly in the shot while wishing him “Happy Birthday baby!” Now they’ve upped their game even more with their hilariously brutal Valentine’s exchange.

