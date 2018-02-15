Ashley Graham Wears Pink Latex Like Kim Kardashian At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Party

Ashley Graham, Kate Upton and many more gorgeous models stunned at the ‘SI’ Swimsuit party in NYC on Feb. 14. See their sexy outfits (was Ashley inspired by Kim??) in pics below!

Ashley Graham, 30, is always SPOT ON with her outfit choices! She knows what looks extra amazing on her body, and flaunts it perfectly! At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York City on Feb. 14, Ashley was pink perfection! She appeared to be wearing a pink latex leotard under her shiny coat. Kim Kardashian wore pink latex designs by Atsuko Kudo on multiple occasions back in 2015! Ashley’s bodysuit was by VEX Latex, who has also dressed stars like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. Ashley wore a Fleur du Mal satin trench coat as a dress. STUNNING!

Kate Upton wore a gorgeous orange sequin mini dress by Emilio Pucci, and Aly Raisman opted for a shimmering silver dress by J. Mendel. Model Lais Ribeiro also wore silver sequins. The night was FULL of sparkle and shine! Sailor Brinkley-Cook looked sexy in a strapless black and gold mini dress. She just made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill show during NYFW, wearing gorgeous gowns. Rookie Olivia Culpo wore a fun, white Redemption Couture dress with a big asymmetrical ruffle.

OG Sports Illustrated model Tyra Banks was also at the party, wearing a curve-hugging black and nude dress, and posed for pics with the 2018 cover girl Danielle Herrington. Danielle was wearing a low-cut gold sequin halter dress. See tons of hot models at the party in the gallery attached!

