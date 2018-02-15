Well, this is certainly a surprise! Amy Schumer is reportedly a married woman after tying the knot with Chris Fischer in Malibu. Congrats!

Amy Schumer, 36,just pulled off the ultimate secret wedding! The hilarious actress and her boyfriend, Chris Fischer, 37, secretly tied the knot in Malibu on Valentine’s Day, she confirmed on Instagram Feb. 15. Less than 100 people reportedly attended the intimate ceremony, according to The Blast. Celebrity guests included Jennifer Lawrence, who posed for the sweetest pic with Amy at the event, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David. This exciting news is quite shocking, as Chris and Amy were only just first linked as a couple at the end of 2017, and didn’t go public with their relationship until Feb. 11, when Amy shared a photo of them kissing at Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday party.

Chris is a chef who lives in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. He is the head chef at the Beach Plum Inn & Restaurant on the Vineyard, a restaurant reportedly loved by Barack and Michelle Obama, who frequently vacation there. He also recently opened a Farmer’s Market in Bettlebung. Chris got his start as a cook while working under Mario Batali, who he met through Jake Gyllenhaal, a friend from summer camp, according to Boston magazine. His cookbook, Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, won a James Beard Award in 2015.

Before she was seen dining with Chris in New York City in November, Amy had not been romantically linked to anyone since her breakup from Ben Hanisch in May 2017. The two dated for about a year and a half before the split, and Ben accompanied Amy to various award shows and high profile events last year.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Amy’s surprise wedding?! Leave your congratulatory messages below.