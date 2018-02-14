Sarah Barthel: 5 Things To Know About Shaun White’s Supportive Girlfriend

Olympian Shaun White’s number one fan is his gorgeous rock star girlfriend Sarah Barthel. Here’s everything you need to know about Sarah!

1. They met in New York City! “It’s funny: We actually met backstage at SNL,” Shaun White, 31, told PEOPLE. The Olympian, who just won his record third gold medal, was in the Big Apple looking for apartments and Sarah, 31, was living in Brooklyn. The two had mutual friends on the NBC series and “we just bumped backstage and became friends, and then over time it kind of turned into something.” They’ve been dating since 2013.

2. She posted the sweetest message after Shaun won his latest gold medal. After Shaun won the men’s halfpipe competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Sarah posted an Instagram photo of Shaun after his win and wrote, “So proud of you @shaunwhite❤️ You deserve it more than anyone else on this earth. You are a hero to us all ❤️ #olympics #shaunwhite.” She also retweeted an NBC Olympics tweet about Shaun and wrote, “That’s my boyfriend and he makes me so proud.”

3. Sarah’s in a band! She’s a member of Phantogram with Josh Carter. Sarah and Josh have been friends since junior high and formed the band in 2007. They’ve released three studio albums: Eyelid Movies, Voices, and Three.

4. Her beloved sister committed suicide in 2016. Sarah told the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention that her sister, Rebecca, had suffered from depression and anxiety her entire life. Sarah said that her sister’s suicide was “hardest death I’ve ever had to deal with – and I’ve had a lot of close people in my life pass.”

5. Sarah’s friends with Miley Cyrus! Sarah credits Miley, 25, with saving her life after her sister’s death. “She taught me to open up and speak,” Sarah told AFSP. Sarah also made a guest spot on Miley’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz album.

