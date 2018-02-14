Ariadna Gutierrez: 5 Things To Know About The Former Miss Colombia

Meet beauty queen Ariadna Gutierrez! Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house guest.

1.) Ariadna Gutierrez, 24, became internationally known after being incorrectly crowned Miss Universe in 2015. Even if you didn’t watch the pageant that year you definitely remember the moment, as it was all anyone talked about for weeks after! Unfortunately for Ariadna, it was host Steve Harvey who flubbed reading his cue cards and wrongly named the then Miss Colombia as Miss Universe. Ariadna was crowned and then quickly de-crowned on live television as the real winner, Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach, then received the crown.

2.) Ariadna is currently playing house on ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘. She joined the first-ever American version of the reality competition in February 2018, managing to lay low through the first round of evictions. However, as Ariadna began to build relationships with her fellow house guests, she quickly became an asset to the game. It was Ariadna who started suggesting that the best player in the house, Shannon Elizabeth, should be evicted before anyone else while Ross Mathews was Head of Household. While her plans to evict Shannon didn’t go so well once Keshia Knight Pulliam made a plea to be the one kicked out, Ariadna proved she’s one to keep an eye on throughout the season.

3.) Ari can speak three languages fluently! While she was born in Sincelejo, Colombia, she later moved to Barranquilla. There she attended the German School of Barranquilla, and according to her Wikipedia page she can fluently speak German on top of Spanish and English.

4.) Her pageant career began with her first crown in 2014. Ariadna was crowned Miss Sucre that year, which led her to being crowned Miss Colombia. After that it was onto Miss Universe!

5.) She’s modeling and acting now. Ari decided to leave the pageant life behind after the Miss Universe debacle, and rightfully so. Now she’s moved onto acting, co-starring alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Hopefully that’s just the beginning for Ari, especially after Celebrity Big Brother ends!

