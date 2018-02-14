Tommy Lee, 55, Engaged: Rocker Proposes To Vine Star, 31, After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

Congrats are in order for Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan! The happy couple just got engaged, and you’re going to want to her see massive ring!

Tommy Lee, 55, took Valentine’s Day to a whole new level by proposing to his girlfriend, Vine star Brittany Furlan, 31. So sweet, right? The couple has only been dating for a little under a year, but we suppose when you know, you just know. The rock star took to Instagram to share the special moment with a post captioned, “Well this certainly beats chocolates.” His post showed off Brittany’s gorgeous diamond ring, which happens to be in the shape of a heart. Can we say goals?

Brittany also took to Twitter to express her excitement. “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend,” Brittany tweeted. Tommy and Brittany made their relationship official back in June, when they were spotted together in Calabasas, California and have been going strong ever since. We certainly can’t wait for the wedding, but we wonder if Tommy’s ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, 50, will attend. She and Tommy Lee were married from 1995 to 1998, and they have two sons together — Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee. Tommy was also married to Elaine Bergen and Heather Locklear. Nevertheless, we are so excited for this new union, as 2018 certainly seems like the year for love.

As we previously told you, actor Idris Elba, 45, has also decided to settle down. The handsome Brit proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, 29, during a screening of his film, Yardie, and we still can’t get over how romantic it was. These men sure know how to make Valentine’s Day special!

