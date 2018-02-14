Tom Daley: British Diver Expecting 1st Baby With Husband — See Sweet V-Day Reveal

Tom Daley, who took the Olympics by storm 2 years ago, is now gearing up for a new challenge — fatherhood! See his & his husband’s cute baby announcement here!

Tom Daley, 23, is going to be a dad! The athlete and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, 43, revealed the exciting news on Valentine’s Day with one touching photo, and our hears are completely melting. Talk about a perfect way to celebrate Feb. 14! In their announcement pic, the couple even shared their baby’s sonogram, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about starting a family. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️,” Tom captioned the social media photo, which features both him and Dustin holding up the sonogram as they wrap their arms around each other. Dustin shared a similar photo via Instagram, captioning it, “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. 👨‍👨‍👦.” And while the duo seems beyond thrilled about their impending bundle of joy, they have not yet shared with their followers any details surrounding the baby or the pregnancy. Either way though, we could not be happier for Tom and Dustin! And it seems their fans are just as excited.

“Congratulations!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” one commenter wrote alongside Tom’s photo. Another gushed, “Holy frickin crap!!! 😍😍 I’m so happy for you guys!!! 😍😍.” The British Olympian and the Milk filmmaker tied the knot in Devon, England in May 2017 after they had been dating for four years. As it turns out, having kids together was always a part of their plan!

“I’d like to have children,” Tom told BuzzFeed back in 2013. “I grew up with two brothers, so I’d like to have at least three.” Last year, in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, the diver elaborated on his dream to become a dad with Dustin. “Lance and I definitely want a family in the future. Who knows when? We’re both lucky to have supportive families,” the bronze medalist said. “We want to share that with our own children.” Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Tom and Dustin? Congratulate the happy couple below!