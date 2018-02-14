Tiny Thankfully ‘Dodged’ Bernice Burgos At NYFW, But It Still Ruined Her Night

Tiny Harris had a close call when she ended up at the same fashion show as hubby T.I.’s ex side-check Bernice Burgos. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how it ruined her night.

No woman wants to be reminded that their husband once had a side chick. Sadly Tiny Harris, 42, got one up close and personal when T.I.‘s former side piece Bernice Burgos , 37, showed up at the very same NYFW show that the Xscape singer was attending. Both ladies are fans of designer Philipp Plein and turned up to show their support on Feb. 12 as he unveiled his new collection. While there wasn’t a dramatic confrontation, it was still a bummer for Tiny to be reminded of Bernice. “Tiny and Bernice did not have a run in but it was only because Tiny avoided her,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Tiny got word she was there and heard that Bernice was actually looking for her. The last thing Tiny wants is to see her husband’s ex side-chick while she’s trying to enjoy her time at Fashion Week. She was not about to let that happen. She waited in the car and sent her assistant in to check where Bernice was sitting. Luckily Tiny had a much better seat closer to the runway so they just rushed her past Bernice to her seat,” our insider continues.

“Even though Tiny didn’t lay eyes on Bernice it still stirred up a lot of old emotions. It was upsetting and it ruined her night,” our source adds. While it was a drag for Tiny to have to be in the same room as her hubby’s former side-chick, at least she looked fierce and fabulous. The singer debuted an adorable blonde pixie cut that is absolutely stunning. She also rocked a skin tight black jacket with a plunging neckline and matching tight pants showing off her super toned body. If looking good is the best revenge, Tiny beat Bernice hands down.

