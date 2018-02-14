T.I. Cuddles With His Valentine On Instagram — Um, But Where’s Tiny?

T.I. just shared an adorable Valentine’s Day post! Except, there’s just one problem — Tiny’s missing! Check it out!

As diehard fans know, T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have been pretty hot and heavy lately since rekindling their marriage! However, with Valentine’s Day arriving the rapper-turned-mogul shared a video that doesn’t include his ladylove! Before you start panicking, we gotta clarify that yes, the pic does include another important female in Tip’s life but no, it’s not some side-chick. It’s his youngest daughter Heiress Harris! And let’s just say these 2 are too cute for words!

“Me & my lillest valentine,” Tip captioned a clip of himself and his daughter on the lovey dovey holiday. In it, his adorable 1-year-old plays on a phone while he attempts to coax her into wishing fans a happy Valentine’s Day. The toddler refuses to cooperate but it’s still absolutely precious! Although Tiny doesn’t make an appearance in Tip’s V-Day post, we still love seeing the proud father with his daughter! Head here for loads more photos of T.I. and Tiny being cute together!

As we previously reported, Tiny has been constantly working out with her personal trainer Kory Phillips, which has not only left her in insane shape, it’s also added something to their love life! “Tiny has been working out with her hot trainer in Atlanta whenever she’s back in town,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It drives Tip crazy with jealousy and Tiny loves it. She really likes it when Tip gets jealous because it always spices up their sex life. As much as Tip hates that Tiny is having these sweaty training sessions with Kory their sex life has leveled up because of it.” Wow!

Me & my lillest valentine. 💘 A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:37pm PST

