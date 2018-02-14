Florida High School Shooting: 1 Reported Dead, 20 Injured After Gunman Arrested

An shooting was reported at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida. One person is reportedly dead, and 20 students injured after a former student opened fire.

UPDATE 5: the suspect is now in police custody. He has been described as a white, 18-year-old male who used to be a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. One person has been reported as dead. About twenty more student have been injured in the shooting. The nature of their injuries is unclear. All identities are still private at this time.

UPDATE 4: Senator Bill Nelson confirmed to CNN that there are “a number of fatalities” in the shootings. Their identities have not been made public at this time. The suspect is now in police custody. Superintendent of Broward Schools Robert Runcie told HollywoodLife.com that the suspect is allegedly a former student. They do not know how many victims were injured, but that there are “numerous” fatalities. “It’s a day that you pray you never have to see.”

UPDATE 3: Local law enforcement gave this statement to HollywoodLife.com: “Before school dismissal we received multiple 911 calls of reported gunfire and an active shooter situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. From what we know, the school did have a drill earlier in the day, so many of them thought that the shots they heard were related to a second drill. Once teachers and students received information that there was an active shooter incident at the school, students and teachers began barricading themselves in their classrooms. We stress that any parents who are in contact with their students urge them to remain calm and barricaded in their classrooms until police escort them out of the building.”

UPDATE 2: while the identity of the shooter has still not been identified, MSNBC reports that he has been described as a 5’8″ white male, last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants, and a black hat. He has reportedly left campus and was seen running away. Canine police are currently searching the area.

UPDATE 1: students are being evacuated to nearby West Glades Middle School. The situation is now being called a “mass casualty incident” by local Margate Fire Department. Footage, seen below, shows students filing out of the school with authorities’ help. Some students are running, terrified, while others walked out with their arms raised over their heads.

ORIGINAL: Authorities have responded to reports of an active shooting on the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14. Details are very scarce at this point, with Coral Springs Police telling residents to stay away from the school as the shooting remains active. There are reports of over 20 victims injured at the school, with people seen being taken away by responders on stretchers. It’s unclear how many people have been injured, though WSVN in Florida alleges reports of 20+ victims. The identities of the victims and the alleged shooter, described as a white male, has not been revealed at this time.

The Broward County Sheriff’s department tweeted that the incident is still developing. They announced that a press conference will be held on campus at 3:15pm. Tactical units have responded to the scene, with officers seen leading students out of classrooms, their arms raised. Arial footage from WSVN shows people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated in a triage area and moved to ambulances. There are dozens of police cars on the scene, as well as a tank. Heavily-armed officers and a SWAT team with canines was entering the school. The FBI stated that it’s on the way to the scene. President Donald Trump tweeted that his “prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

UPDATE: At least 20 victims in "mass casualty incident" at Parkland, Florida, high school, according to Margate Fire Department https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/zGzTzk8ACU — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

Students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida flee amid reports of a shooting at the school. “The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students,” Broward School District says. https://t.co/BuEAqGjCN1 pic.twitter.com/TWqjnIVT87 — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

.@gstephanopoulos asks eyewitness to Florida high school shooting how many shots he heard: "Too many to count." https://t.co/Luvyuv8GaA pic.twitter.com/fmUs4YP0lR — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.