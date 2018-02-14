Selena Gomez’s Mom Still Won’t Accept Justin Bieber: She Needs ‘Much More Convincing’

Even though it’s still smooth sailing for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her mom needs more convincing that he’s a changed man.

Romance or family? That’s been Selena’ Gomez‘s dilemma ever since getting back together with Justin Bieber, 23, back in October of 2017. The 25-year-old’s mom Mandy Teefey, 41, has made it known publicly that she does not approve of the revived relationship, because Justin hurt Selena so many times in the past. But the Biebs isn’t the wild child that he was during their first go-arounds at love and has become a well-behaved guy devoted to his faith. Now the “Hands to Myself” singer is trying desperately to convince her mom to give her changed guy a chance.

“Selena is still trying to convince her Mom that Justin has changed for the better. There is still animosity there and her Mom hasn’t turned a full leaf and accepted the relationship. It is certainly better but it seems its going to still take some time for her Mom to change her thoughts on Justin. She still is in protect Selena mode and she always will be, but Justin isn’t out of the woods just yet as her Mom still needs much more convincing things have really changed for the better,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Mandy has gone on record about how she is anything but thrilled about Justin and Selena’s reunited romance. On Jan. 13 she told Gossip Cop that she was “not happy” that Jelena was together again and that she hadn’t spoken with the “Love Yourself” crooner in “years.” She seemed resigned to the fact that her daughter still loves Justin, adding “Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.” This came after a tumultuous Dec. of 2017 where Mandy was reportedly hospitalized due to stress over the revived relationship, and the mother and daughter soon quit following each other on Instagram.

Things seem to be getting a little better between Selena and Mandy, at least on a professional level. On Feb. 9 she took to her production company’s Instagram page to give shout-out to Selena and her work as Executive Producer on the Netflix hit series 13 Reasons Why. “@selenagomez & @katherinelangford #13RY The ladies that could! One from Grand Prairie, One from Perth! Both discovered from worldwide searches for roles that changed their path to have powerful positive influences on the future. Amazing to witness this from Day 1!!! Congrats.” Well, at least it’s a start.

