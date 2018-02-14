Scott Disick Spotted Leaving Jewelry Store With A Bag: Valentine’s Day Gift For Sofia Richie?

It looks like Sofia Richie is going to get a nice — and likely pricey — gift for Valentine’s Day! Her boyfriend, Scott Disick, left a jewelry store on Feb. 13 with bag in hand!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, are about to spend their first Valentine’s Day together, and if his shopping trip the day before the holiday is any indication…then she’s probably going to really enjoy it! The 34-year-old was photographed leaving Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas with a bag in his hand on Feb. 13, and we can’t help but wonder if the item inside is an expensive gift for his girl. Scott is all about showing off his wealth, so it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if he lavishes Sofia with something extravagant for their romantic day. Scott and Sofia have been dating since the end of summer, and, despite their age difference, the relationship shows no signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has moved on with a much younger partner herself — she’s been dating Younes Bendjima, 24, since the spring. This will be both Scott and Kourtney’s first Valentine’s Day in new relationships since they ended their 10-year romance in July 2015. Interestingly, Scott and Sofia’s relationship was just addressed for the first time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ Feb. 11 episode, when Kris Jenner finally asked Scott what the deal was with his dating life. He wasn’t very forthcoming with the information, but he did confirm that he was “going steady” with the 19-year-old.

“No one expected things with Scott and Sofia to get serious like this,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Even their close friends are shocked. But they really do work well together.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Scott got Sofia for Valentine’s Day?!