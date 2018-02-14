Sailor Brinkley Cook Reveals How Mom Christie Aids Her During ‘Nerve-Racking’ Modeling Gigs

With the help of her mom, Sailor Brinkley Cook has everything she needs to conquer the modeling industry! She told HL the advice Christie gives her when she’s stressed.

It’s been an amazing few months for Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19. From being named a Sports Illustrated rookie to making her runway debut at NYFW, the rising model is well on her way to becoming the industry’s next big star. But she’s had an incredible role model to look up to as she takes on the competitive world of modeling: her mom, legendary model Christie Brinkley, 64. When we met up with her backstage at the Sherri Hill show on Feb. 9, the teen opened up about the advice her mother gave her. “She mostly just told me to be myself and to be kind to others, and that’s the biggest thing,” she said. “I feel like the best career that you can have in the modeling industry is just being who you are and being kind to others and letting jobs and clients and everything flow.”

Sailor added that her relationship with her mom has become more tight-knit thanks to her career choice. “We definitely relate now to a lot more things,” she explained. “I can text her and be like, ‘Oh this is so nerve-racking,’ or something like that and she’ll give me some advice or tell me about a time she was in that place, or anything, you know? So we definitely have a lot more conversation about that type of stuff.”

Sailor walked her first runway for the formal evening wear designer’s New York Fashion Week show at midtown’s Gotham Hall. Over 500 guests looked on as the model showed off a gorgeous sparkling pink ball gown and a bedazzled green dress. She had support from more loved ones in her life — her father Peter Cook and BFF Ireland Baldwin, 22, watched from the front row.

A few days before showing off her stellar strut, Sailor revealed a photo from Sports Illustrated‘s “In Her Own Words” section from the magazine’s swimsuit issue. The shoot, which aimed to empower women through voice, identity, and self-expression, showed her completely nude, with words that she chose written on her body. She selected phrases like, “Work In Progress” and “Natural” and captioned the stunning shot, with: “I am a fighter. I am strong. I am romantic. I am creative. I am optimistic. I am natural. I am a work in progress, constantly evolving and learning.” We’re glad Sailor considers herself a “work in progress” because we’re positive this is just the beginning for her.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see what Sailor does next?