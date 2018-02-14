Nicki Minaj: The Real Reason She’s Been M.I.A. Revealed As Fans Freak Over Whereabouts

It’s been a month and a half since Nicki Minaj posted on social media, and fans are getting worried. Don’t worry, though — she has a good explanation for her absence!

Nicki Minaj fans are getting super antsy waiting for her first social media post of 2018, but they’ll be happy to learn that there’s a very important reason she’s been so quiet — she’s working on new music, according to TMZ! The site reports that Nicki is putting all her focus and attention on creating her next album and doesn’t want distraction from Twitter and Instagram. Don’t expect her to return to any of her social sites in the near future, though, because she’ll reportedly continue her hiatus until the album is complete. At this point, some tracks are finished, and the full record is expected to drop sometime this year, TMZ’s sources say.

The location of Nicki’s whereabouts have been a topic of discussion amongst her fans for weeks, but more people started taking notice thanks to Wendy Williams on Feb. 12. The talk show host launched an official campaign to help find the rapper, which even included a fake “missing persons” flyer! Nicki has not tweeted since Dec. 26, and she posted her last Instagram on Dec. 30, so it definitely seems like she made a point to commit herself to the music in 2018.

Nicki hasn’t released a full studio album since The Pinkprint in 2014, so fans have been patiently waiting for quite some time for her to put out new material. However, she was featured on a number of popular tracks in 2017, including “No Frauds” and “MotorSport.” It’s time, Nicki — we’re waiting!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear new music from Nicki!? How munch longer do you think it will take?