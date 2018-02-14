Nick Viall Dedicated To Acting Career After ‘The Bachelor’: I’d Love To Work With Emma Stone

‘Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the set of ‘Teachers’ about his acting career and his determination to be most than just the ‘guy from ‘The Bachelor.’

Nick Viall is heading to the world of Teachers as a guest star on an upcoming episode. He’ll play a reporter named Jake. This isn’t Nick’s first foray into acting. He’s guest starred on the ABC sitcom Speechless and starred in the Hallmark Channel TV movie A Christmas Cruise. Nick is best known for being the Bachelor, as well as his appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. But he’s ready to spread his wings in a different direction. He revealed to HollywoodLife that he was working on his acting career, with auditions and acting classes, in between and before he went back on Bachelor In Paradise and The Bachelor.

“I was fortunate enough to guest star on Speechless and then get a small role in the Christmas movie, so I think it is just me building my resume. It is something I want to earn and get better at, because for me, this is a great opportunity to do a really funny show [Teachers] with a lot of talented actors. They have had some great other guest stars on the show and roles on the show, so I am very flattered to be given a chance to be a part of this show. I’m trying to build credibility in this industry, because I know it is not going to be given to me and its not something I can take for granted.” He notes that he’s “always seeking advice from people” in the industry who have “been kind enough to lead me down the right path.”

Nick is a fan of powerhouse actors like Ryan Reynolds, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Hardy. He’s more than willing to put in the work to build his acting career. “Right now, I recognize people recognize me the Bachelor more than anything, and what I am doing is not something a lot of people been able to do and crossover. The reason is because it is so challenging and hard. I think I just want to continue to build credibility, and that is something I will have to earn and over time maybe I will be thought of as a working actor instead of the guy from The Bachelor trying to be an actor. I am just glad that at least I have had some successes. I am making progress, and I hope to continue that and it builds just like any other person trying to get in this industry. You just have to start at the bottom and work your way up, so I am no different.”

As for leading ladies, he’s got a two in mind that he would love to work with: Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence. For Nick, working with Minnie Driver on Speechless was incredible. “When I got to perform with Minnie Driver, it was a small scene, but it was very flattering and a cool experience for me because I have been such a big fan of hers since I was in high school,” he told HollywoodLife. “So everyone that I have experienced and worked alongside is really a cool experience that I don’t take for granted. There are no specific people, but the reason why I named the actors I named is because they are amazing and have won awards and that’s cool. I don’t ever expect that to happen, but who knows! I know my space right now and where I have to go and how much goes into it. I will take the small successes and work from there.” Keep up the good work, Nick!

