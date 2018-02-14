LeBron, Steph Curry, James Harden & More: See The Sexy Ballers Of The 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Meet your All-Stars! The NBA extravaganza is right around the corner, so see the roster of the hunks – from LeBron James to Kevin Durant – hitting the court.

So, are you Team LeBron or Team Stephen? The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will make basketball fans decide, and the teams are a who’s who of the biggest names in basketball. From captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry, to starters DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis, this might be the most star-studded All-Star game in recent history! The best part is that the rosters for the game, taking place at the Staples Center on Feb. 18, sees matchup that fans could only dream of!

Imagine a starting squad that had LeBron, Kyrie and Anthony team up with Kevin Durant. That’s going to happen, as the 2018 NBA All-Star game has changed things up. Instead of dividing All-Stars into the Eastern and Western conference squads, the two most popular players from those conferences (as determined by fans, the media and the players themselves) got to pick players from the entire NBA. Obviously, by the team names, LeBron and Steph won, and they drafted players from both conferences. That’s why Team LeBron sees him and KD together, while Steph is starting alongside DeMar and Joel Embiid.

DeMarcus Cousins was supposed to start the game on Team LeBron, but Boogie’s out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. One of Team LeBron’s reserves needs to step up – at least, one of those who aren’t injured either! Kevin Love, Kristap Porzingis and John Wall are all sidelined with various maladies. Thankfully, LeBron drafted last year’s MVP Russell Westbrook, Andre Drummond, Paul George, Bradley Beal, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker and Victor Oladipo. Perhaps the question is “why wasn’t Russ starting in the first place?” Hmm.

Team Stephen doesn’t have that problem. In addition to their starters, all their reserves are healthy. Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Damian Lillard and Kyle Lowry are set to go. Speaking of Draymond, he actually joked that he would ask to jump teams if his Golden State Warriors teammate, Steph, didn’t pick him right away. “I“If he don’t take me first I’m demanding a trade,” Draymond said, per FTW, before getting serious. “It is what it is. I hope he picks the best team that he can possibly pick, and I don’t take anything personal or care to be the first pick or the last pick. That’s enough for me. … We’ll see if he picks me. Settign no more screens if he don’t.”

