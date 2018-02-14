Melania & Donald Trump: Neither Sends V-Day Love To Each Other & Twitter Calls Them Out

Melania and Donald Trump failed to post any messages of love to each other for Valentine’s Day and Twitter users totally didn’t let it slide! See the wild reactions here.

First Lady Melania Trump, 47, and President Donald Trump, 71, both took to Twitter to tweet some posts on Feb. 14 but none of them included a reflection of their love for each other in honor of Valentine’s Day. Donald and Melania took the time to post about the tragic Florida high school shooting and Melania also tweeted about her excitement for her visit to The Children’s Inn, a place for hospitalized children in Bethesda, MD. Their lack of love was definitely noticed by Twitter users and they made sure to call them out on it! “@FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump what no Happy Valentine’s Day wishes to one another? Melania how many more years R U indentured to Donald. We all see that U dont love him. The Obama’s are a picture of a true couple in love. Divorce Donald now & U still have a chance to find True Love,” one user tweeted.

The tweet points out that in contrast to Melania and Donald, former President Barack Obama, 56, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 54, exchanged sweet Valentine’s Day wishes to each other on Twitter. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @ MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better,” Barack tweeted while Michelle dedicated a romantic playlist to her hubby. In regards to Melania and Donald, some Twitter users also took the chance to harshly call out the couple by bringing up Donald’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38. “What a nice Valentine’s Day Melania must be having with all this Stormy Daniels talk in the news. Instead of flowers maybe Donald should give her an amended prenup. #ImpeachTrump #ValentinesDay,” one user posted along with a GIF that showed Melania disappearing from a photo with Donald.

A Twitter parody account followed suit but mocked Melania instead with a tweet that read, “The Donald not wish me Happy Valentine’s Day. I guess him too busy making love to him Egg Mcmuffin.” Another user expressed how miserable they think Melania must be by tweeting, “No matter how bad you think your Valentine’s Day is, rejoice in this: you’re not Melania Trump.#StormyValentines. Eek.

Like these Twitter users certainly imply, there have been reports that things have been shaky between Melania and Donald and the fact that they didn’t publicly wish each other a Happy Valentine’s Day even furthers the speculation. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out!

What a nice Valentine's Day Melania must be having with all this Stormy Daniels talk in the news. Instead of flowers maybe Donald should give her an amended prenup. #ImpeachTrump #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/fBlZcWhfeN — John (@NotToTheSwift) February 14, 2018

Happy Valentine's Day! Barack posted a beautiful photo of his wife and himself, Michelle made him a playlist… I'm excited for Donald to make racist remarks about immigrants for Melania! 😍💞💞 — 🤡 (@ryansofineee) February 14, 2018

The Donald not wish me Happy Valentine's Day. I guess him too busy making love to him Egg Mcmuffin. — Melania on the Run (@MelaniaTrumpe) February 14, 2018

No matter how bad you think your Valentine's Day is, rejoice in this: you're not Melania Trump.#StormyValentines — Bob Fuller (@HashtagBobF) February 14, 2018

Obamas tweet for Valentine's Day. Pence gets his wife flowers. No Trump and Melania activity? She doesn't go to MarALago🤔 #WhereIsMelania — IChooseIntelligence (@SmartsFirst) February 15, 2017

Trump gets no love on Valentine's Day because he's heartless. But I hear he's on a waiting list. Melania loving the distance from NYC to DC. — Alex James (@stronglyaware) February 14, 2017

