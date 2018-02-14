Madelaine Petsch’s Drugstore Beauty Staple & Her Romantic Valentine’s Day Plans

You love to hate Cheryl Blossom on ‘Riverdale’ and now the actress behind the red lipstick is spilling ALL about her beauty routine, her boyfriend and more!

I got a chance to sit down with Madelaine Petsch and she’s basically the opposite of Cheryl! She nice, down-to-earth, and SO easy to talk to. Obviously, she’s GORGEOUS, so I asked all about her beauty routine! “I keep it pretty simple,” Madelaine told me EXCLUSIVELY. “I wash my face with the Biore Baking Soda Acne Cleansing Foam, which is their newest product. I’ve tried all of Biore’s products and that was the one I loved the most. It smells like citrus, which I love in the morning. It gives you that burst of energy. I do that and I go to set and they slather makeup all over my face for 8 hours, or 16 or however long it takes and then I go home and triple cleanse with the same stuff. If I’m on set, I always triple cleanse. I’m paranoid about having makeup trapped in my skin. I’m convinced for years, I let makeup get trapped in my skin.”

She told me, “I have combination skin so I think a lot of people are scared about the idea of baking soda, but it doesn’t over dry your skin at all. It makes my skin feel tight but still hydrated. I have bigger pores around my nose, so it’s nice to feel like my skin is tight and refreshed.” We also LOVE her long, red hair, but she said she doesn’t have ANY secrets! “I don’t have any hair care secrets. I’m the worst! My boyfriend went to cosmetology school so he dries it for me! He knows all of the actual tips, so I play the victim. I’m like, my arms hurt, it’s taking forever! I got him to do it once, and now he does it all the time. I got him a great hair dryer. I can’t blow dry my own hair!”

She has been dating her BF for about a year, and spilled on their Valentine’s Day plans: “We have a fun YouTube video coming out that is Valentine’s Day themed but I won’t be with him because I’m shooting that day. But that’s ok, we will FaceTime, definitely, and we spent a day shooting this video — I made him a scavenger hunt with all of the big iconic moments in our relationship. First kiss, first date, stuff like that.” Watch it below — it’s so cute!!

Madelaine told me she WOULD dye her hair, for the right role, if there was a real reason for the change. And as far as wearing red lipstick in real life, she told me, “I prefer natural. For the show, I think it serves its purpose and it helps me get into character. Outside of the show, I don’t really wear a red lip. It feels so HER to me — I don’t want to take that away from her. I let her have that. But I really enjoy looking at other people’s red lips! Actually a good beauty tip is that if you have a zit, always wear bright lipstick! It distracts! They won’t even notice the zit because they are looking at your lips!”

