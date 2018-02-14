Lena Dunham’s Hysterectomy Was A ‘Rare Last Resort’ Procedure To Stop Excruciating Pain

Not all women with endometriosis undergo a hysterectomy to ease the pain. A top doctor tells us EXCLUSIVLY that Lena Dunham’s procedure was a ‘rare last resort.’

Girls star Lena Dunham, stunned fans when she revealed on Feb. 13 that at just 31-years-old, she had undergone a full hysterectomy — the removal of her uterus and the cervix — in order to get rid of the constant pain she suffered from endometriosis. The disorder causes tissue to build up on the outside of the uterus and had caused the actress years of pain. It’s estimated that one out of 10 women suffer from endometriosis, but women’s health expert Dr. Sherry Ross tells us that a hysterectomy is the most extreme way to relieve such agony.

“Hysterectomies are rarely performed for women in their 30’s unless they are having unbearable pain, are done with their family planning or are not interested in carrying a pregnancy. A hysterectomy is often the last resort in treating endometriosis,” the author of She-ology: The Defininite Guide to Women’s Health tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Even after having her uterus removed, Lena still risks pain as there is no cure for endometriosis, only treatments. Dr. Ross tells us that: “Hysterectomy, with or without removal of the ovaries, is often the last resort for treating women with chronic and disruptive symptoms from severe endometriosis. Endometrial implants can be found on the intestine, bladder, appendix and other surface areas in the pelvis and abdomen, and cause recurrent symptoms even after a hysterectomy (with or without the removal of the ovaries) is performed. The other problem with this elusive disease is endometrial implant can be microscopic meaning they cannot be seen with the naked eye so they may not be removed at the time of surgery.”

We’re sure Lena carefully considered her options carefully, as most women with the disorder opt for less invasive measures to treat it. What the actress had done “is rarely performed since there are effective medical treatments that allow women to live comfortably with mild to moderate endometriosis.” Lena revealed to Vogue Magazine that after “years of complex surgeries measuring in the double digits” and alternative treatments that included “pelvic floor therapy, massage therapy, pain therapy, color therapy, acupuncture,” she underwent the hysterectomy to relieve her of endometriosis pain.

We continue to wish Lena well and send her healing wishes during her trying time.