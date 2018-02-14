Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Valentine’s Surprise For Kim Kardashian

Awww! Kanye West chose Valentine’s Day to return to Instagram so he could send a sweet message to Kim Kardashian! Take a peek at his first post in 9 months!

If you’re anything like us, you were brokenhearted when Kanye West, 40, deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts in May of 2017. But now ‘Ye is back! The rapper has returned to the ‘Gram for one very specific reason — to wish his better half Kim Kardashian, 36, a happy Valentine’s Day! In the simple image, the music mogul wrote, “Happy Valentines (sic) Day Babe.” But wait, there’s more! Ever since posting his touching message for Kimmy, Kanye has shared photo after photo of famous couples through the years!

He’s included pairs like Madonna and Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow and many more! Is the hitmaker slyly hinting that he and Kim are another timeless Hollywood couple!? Because, if so, he’s clearly right! However, we should note that, of all the couples posted, Barack and Michelle Obama are the only couple that’s still together. Are we missing something?! Head here for loads more adorable photos of Kim and Kanye through the years!

Although Kanye appears willing to go above and beyond when it comes to showing how much he loves his spouse, we’re hearing that the rapper isn’t too fond of certain aspects of parenting! As we previously reported, Kanye is refusing to help out with changing diapers when it comes to their newborn Chicago West and Kim isn’t happy about it! “Kim let it slide the first time, but she was counting on counting on Kanye to help out around the house because she already has her hands full,” a source told Star. “Kim was furious when Kanye told her to just hire another nanny. She made it clear that he better start pulling his weight — or else.” Here’s hoping Kanye embraces daddy duties soon!

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:49am PST

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kanye’s post for Kim as much as us?! Share your thoughts and responses to the festive message in the comments section below!