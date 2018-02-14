Wendy Williams Forced To Cancel Valentine’s Day Show At Last Minute: Is Everything OK?

Don’t freak out when you see Wendy Williams’ show randomly airing a repeat on Feb. 14 — Wendy had a legit reason for cancelling. Here’s the latest.

The Wendy Williams Show will be airing an unexpected repeat episode on Feb. 14 because host, Wendy Williams, is sick with the flu. “In this flu season, Wendy is experiencing some flu-like symptoms,” a show spokesperson confirmed. “Wendy will air a repeat [on] February 14.” Wendy’s exact condition was not made clear, and it has not been confirmed if she plans to cancel her shows for the rest of the week or not. Taye Diggs was the planned guest for Wendy’s show, but if you’re still looking to get some dirt from the actor, he’ll also be appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on the evening of the 14th.

Last year, Wendy publicly suffered another health scare during the Halloween episode of her show. The talk show host was dressed as the Statue of Liberty for the day, and with the hot lights beaming down on her, she overheated in her costume and fainted in the middle of her live broadcast. At first, many accused Wendy of faking her fainting as a publicity stunt, but when she returned to the show the next day, she assured them that wasn’t the case. “This was not a joke,” she said. “You know, I’m a tall woman, I don’t want to fall. It’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age and I’m not trying to break anything. Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that.”

We’re wishing Wendy a speedy recovery from the flu so she can get back on our TV screens and continue to spill that tea!

