Football Coach Hero Reportedly Stepped In Front Of Bullets To Save Students During FL Massacre

Football coach Aaron Feis is reportedly in critical condition after protecting students in the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in FL on Feb. 14.

Football coach Aaron Feis saved students by shielding them from gunman Nikolas Cruz‘s bullets during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14 and is being called a hero by many for doing so. The shooting resulted in 17 fatalities and 20 injuries. Although Feis was initially presumed dead, a fellow coach at the school, Jordan May, took to Twitter to clarify that he survived but was in critical condition. “Coach Feis has not passed. He was shot but is not dead,” he tweeted. Later in the day round 9 p.m., Broward Sheriff Scott Israel announced that a football coach had died, according to Miami Herald, but the coach was not named so it is not yet known if it was Feis.

In addition to being a coach for the school, Feis worked as the school’s security guard for eight years and took his job very seriously, former student Andrew Hofmann said according to the outlet. “He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,” Hoffman stated. He further described him as “a quiet person” and someone with a great sense of humor. “When there’s a funny joke he is always laughing for sure,” he said.

After word got out about Feis, many shared support and prayers all over social media and wished the heroic coach a full recovery. Before he worked at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feis graduated from Douglas High in 1999, according to the school’s website and reported by Miami Herald.

We send healing wishes to Coach Feis and all those affected by this tragic event.

