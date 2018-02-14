Florida High School Shooting: Disturbing Videos Of Endless Gunfire Going Off Shared By Students

So terrifying! Students have been posting videos from inside their classrooms as the deadly shooting went down at Parkland, FL’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

No one ever wants to be involved in something as terrifying as a school shooting, but thanks to social media we’re getting a look at the horror first-hand. Several students took to their Snapchat and Instagram stories to post video as the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL was going down live. One student named Matt Walker posted a video with the caption “Our f**king school is getting shot up” and he shows fellow pupils cowering on the ground under their desks as blasts of loud gunfire erupt right outside the classroom. Kids can be heard screaming in terror at the bangs, which seem to be very close by.

He even panned around to show a computer screen on a desk with three bullet holes in it so the shooter had to have been nearby. Hopefully Matt and his fellow classmates made it out okay. Sadly a number of students lost their lives in the Feb. 14 mass shooting. Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a press conference that there “are numerous fatalities. It’s a horrific situation. It’s just a horrible day for us.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department later revealed that the death count is at 17 victims. A man in a red shirt was later seen being taken into police custody. Runcie said the alleged killer was a former student, who has now been identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. The sheriff’s office said he used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the attack and wore a gas mask and set off smoke bombs. A fellow student told the media outside the school that “everyone expected” Cruz would do such an attack. His social media accounts show a fascination with guns and violence.

The three-story high school is home to over 3,000 students grades 9-12. Another video shows a girl hiding behind a desk near tears whispering “Oh my God” as gunfire can be heard outside her classroom. The eight second video shows other teens huddled around her, remaining quiet yet clearly so scared for their lives.

JUST IN (warning, disturbing video): Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/3ovf5LhzBs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

Another student video shows armed S.W.A.T. team members ordering kids sheltered in an auditorium to evacuate under their protection.

Emergency responders evacuate students sheltering in place in an auditorium during shooting incident at high school in Parkland, Florida. https://t.co/BuEAqGjCN1 pic.twitter.com/gKjQbu23kM — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

HollywoodLifers, send your thoughts to the victims and families of this horrible tragedy.