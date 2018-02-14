Donald Trump’s Lawyer Says He Paid Stormy Daniels Allegedly To Hide Reported Affair

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, released a statement on Feb. 13 that revealed he personally paid Stormy Daniels the $130K that’s been surrounding the alleged affair.

This is crazy. President Donald Trump‘s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, released an official statement to The New York Times on Feb. 13 and it surprisingly revealed that he personally paid porn star Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) $130, 000 in 2016. Although Cohen said he paid her the money, which many suspected was to keep things quiet in regards to Stormy’s alleged affair with Trump, he never revealed what it was for. The attorney, who counseled the Trump Organization for more than 10 years, also said he was never paid back the money he took from his own pocket. “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” he revealed in the statement. “The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone.”

Apart from the wild statement, Cohen refused to answer other questions about the transaction, including whether or not Trump even knew he made the payment or if he ever made other similar transactions with anyone else. Cohen previously made headlines when he said that Trump denied having an affair with Stormy but this is the first time he talked about taking part in the suspected payment to the blonde bombshell.

In addition to the statement in The New York Times, Cohen said he released a similar statement to the Federal Election Commission after the government watchdog group Common Cause filed a complaint that claimed the payment was an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign. The group also wanted to determine whether the Trump Organization or another person made the payment. “The complaint alleges that I somehow violated campaign finance laws by facilitating an excess, in-kind contribution,” Cohen said. “The allegations in the complaint are factually unsupported and without legal merit, and my counsel has submitted a response to the F.E.C.”

After Cohen’s statement went public, Twitter users took to the social media site to comment on the breaking news story. Some were shocked about the news while others either made a joke of the situation or harshly criticized Cohen’s actions. “@MichaelCohen212 paid off Stormy Daniels using his “own” money because he will always lie for I mean “protect” .@realDonaldTrump. What else are these corrupt people covering up?,” one user tweeted. “We arrive at the point where Michael Cohen’s admission that he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn star to keep quiet about screwing Donald Trump is supposed to make a sex scandal *go away.* It’s February 2018 in America.,” another posted.

This scandal has definitely been making waves for a while and now with Cohen’s recent admittance, it’s sure to keep things brewing for a long time!

