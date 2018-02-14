Is Cardi B Really Pregnant? See Photo Fans Are Convinced Shows Bump As New Rumors Surface

A new pic of Cardi B has fans thinking she could be pregnant! See the photo and their reactions to it here!

Despite Cardi B saying that she’s not pregnant and told fans to just let her “fat in peace,” some fans aren’t buying it. They’re pretty sure she’s got a bun in the oven after seeing a photo of her wearing a bodysuit in concert. Cardi looks fab in the nude, sparkly number. However, she has the slightest rounding of her stomach in the tight outfit. Anything less than flat apparently equals Cardi B(aby)!

There are plenty of reasons why her stomach could look a little round in the bodysuit. Like, it’s a nude bodysuit. Even the skinniest of skinny models would have a little bump action. It could also just be a food baby. When she bashed her pregnancy rumors previously, she just said that she had been snacking. Totally relatable. Another theory: it’s just what her stomach looks like, and it looks freakin’ hot.

Of course, Cardi could also actually be pregnant. We’d be so happy for her and fiancé Offset! The pregnancy rumors first started when TMZ reported on February 14 that someone close to Cardi spilled the deets on Super Bowl weekend. Nothing is confirmed, but the insider said Cardi’s three to four months along in her alleged pregnancy. At the Maxim party in Minneapolis, a member of Cardi’s entourage reportedly told a venue staffer that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t want to go into the VIP room because she didn’t want to be “in a party atmosphere.” She apparently didn’t touch any alcohol all night!

After seeing the photo of Cardi in her bodysuit, paired with the rumors about her Super Bowl shenanigans (or lack thereof), her fans immediately hopped on Twitter to discuss it all. They’re freaking out! See some of the tweets from Cardi land below:

CARDI B BITCH YOU BETTER NOT BE PERGANANT WTF — ENDIA (@jayendia) February 14, 2018

So Cardi B won't leave Offset because she's pregnant!! — Stone Cold Siku (@SikuLaFlame) February 14, 2018

Holy shit, Cardi B pregnant for real! — Tolu A🎙️ (@TruAdage) February 14, 2018

Holy shit Cardi B pregnant. She can’t dance now she make mommy moves. — Kaydence (@unearthlybean) February 14, 2018

Cardi B’s “let me fat in peace” is my new favorite phrase and 2018 motto — Katie Chalmers (@chalms716) February 14, 2018

They say Cardi B prego 👀 — $w@g God 🙏🏽 (@HoeItsRoCuervo) February 14, 2018

Cardi b might be pregnant… hahah but then again she fatting in peace … haha bet she ain't taking that one out .. — !ts Sonji b!tti3s (@mcwiggleflaps) February 14, 2018

