Happy Valentine’s Day: Celebrate With Jelena & More Celeb Couples’ Best PDA Pics

Love is in the air! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the best PDA photos of Hollywood’s hottest stars! — Jelena, Kimye and more!

Happy Valentine’s Day! — While the romantic holiday isn’t everyone’s favorite, it’s safe to assume that these couples will be doing something special on February 14. And, it’s an extra special Valentine’s Day for Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, who recently rekindled their romance in October 2017. The singers reunited after Selena underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant over the summer of 17′, and after her split with The Weeknd, 27. Jelena, who first got together in 2009, have been inseparable, and seem to have worked out their longtime issues. Now, they lay low together, attending church services and private dinner outings. And, they’re just one of the many couples you can see getting their PDA on in our attached gallery!

This Valentine’s day will also be a special for one Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 26, who are expecting their first child together. The two may keep things low key since Khloe is pretty far along in her pregnancy. The Good American designer announced on Twitter that she had hit her 7-month mark in her pregnancy on January 30, 2018. Khloe and Tristan have been quite private about their baby, as Khloe didn’t confirm the news until December 2017, where she was about 5 months along in her pregnancy. Khloe admitted that she and Tristan wanted to enjoy the news within their family for as long as they could. The pair has not confirmed whether they will be having a boy or a girl. However, we’re sure they will confirm that their last Valentine’s Day before baby will be one they’ll never forget!

So many couples celebrated new additions and hit major milestones in 2017, leading up to this V-Day. Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, will spend their first valentine’s together with three children this year. The couple welcomed their third child [via surrogate], a baby girl named Chicago, on January 15, 2018.

Kim’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, will also have a special February 14 as well. Kourt and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, will spend their first Valentine’s Day as an official couple. And, just in time for the loving holiday, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, arrived on February 1. Therefore, this one is bound to be Kylie’s best V-Day yet, as she and Travis Scott, 26, are basking in the joy of their newborn’s arrival!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb couple are you totally shipping?!