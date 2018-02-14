Jacob Tremblay, Neil Patrick Harris’ Twins & More Celeb Kids Celebrating Valentine’s Day: Pics

There’s nothing cuter on Feb. 14 than watching Hollywood’s littlest Valentines get into the holiday spirit! See the sweetest ways kids are embracing V-Day here.

When it comes to holidays, celebrities do not mess around — and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Going all out for Feb. 14, stars took to Instagram to show off how their kids celebrate the fun day — valentines and heart-shaped foods in all! Of course we all know Neil Patrick Harris, 44, and his family win Halloween every. single. year. But who knew they took Valentine’s Day ALMOST just as seriously? Posting a collage of images on Instagram featuring his and David Burtka‘s 7-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, Neil wished his followers a happy Valentine’s Day while showing how HE does V-Day with the kids! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

In the pics, Neil, Harper, and Gideon are all smiles as they wear heart-shaped glasses and hold up other crafty items. The actor captioned the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day! #love.” Jacob Tremblay, 11, also shared how he celebrates Feb. 14 by posting a video of himself holding up a red gift bag and a tiny heart-shaped balloon. And from his caption, it seems the actor may have a special someone this Valentine’s Day! “It’s #ValentinesDay! Time for me to make a special delivery…wish me luck! ❤,” he captioned the clip. Aw!

Another great pic was posted by Jimmy Kimmel, 50, and it showed his three-year-0ld daughter Jane enjoying a yummy-looking V-Day treat. “Happy #ValentinesDay! ❤️ #cupid #pancakes,” the talkshow host captioned the photo, which shows Jane sitting at a table with a plate of pancakes in front of her shaped like Cupid and hearts. Jane of course has the biggest grin on her face! Check out even more sweet Valentine’s Day pics in the gallery above.

