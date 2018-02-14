Carmelo Anthony Raves Over His Wife La La In Sweet Valentine’s Post — She’s ‘Mine Forever’

So sweet! NBA star Carmelo Anthony just sent a thoughtful Valentine’s Day message to his wife La La Anthony! Take a look!

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is upon us and people everywhere are showing their nearest and dearest how they feel! And that definitely includes celebs! Carmelo Anthony, 33, just shared a super-sweet message for wife La La Anthony, 38, to mark the holiday! “MINE FOREVER!!!

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala,” the pro baller caption a cute snap of himself and his better half in a car. Melo smiles as La La strikes a smoldering pose showcasing waves of incredible curls. Absolutely stunning!

For months, the pro athlete has been working to rescue his marriage following reports that he got another woman pregnant in spring of 2017. However, it looks like all the hard work is paying off! Not only does he appear totally committed to her, he’s regularly supporting her and her career! Although La La has yet to publicly share her love for Melo on Instagram, we’re definitely going to call this post a step in the right direction! Head here for tons more pics of this couple!

However, while Carmelo fought to get back in his wife’s good graces, La La didn’t hesitate to show off what he was missing out on with photo after photo of her insane revenge bod! Let’s face it, she knows how to turn heads and clearly her husband is one of them! In late January, Carmelo commented on a sexy photo of La La looking gorgeous in a red hoodie under a black coat. “Now we talking,” he wrote. We definitely agree!

HollywoodLifers, are you digging this sweet message from Carmelo as much as us?! Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!