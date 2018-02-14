Bill Haas: Pro Golfer, 35, Rushed To The Hospital After Terrifying Fatal Car Crash

Pro golfer, Bill Haas, was injured in a horrific car crash on Feb. 13. Actor Luke Wilson was also reportedly involved in the accident, which left one man dead.

A fatal car accident in California has left professional golfer, Bill Haas, injured and in the hospital. The 35-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a Ferrari when it crashed into a BMW on the 500 block of North Chautauqua Blvd in Pacific Palisades on Feb. 13, according to KTLA. The driver of the Ferrari was tragically killed in the crash. Bill, along with a 50-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital, LAPD Detective, Jeff Fischer, confirmed. Meanwhile, a third vehicle, driven by Luke Wilson, was also side-swiped by the Ferrari before the major collision. The actor did not sustain injuries.

Nearly 12 after the crash, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. on the 13th, Bill’s father confirmed to Todd Lewis, of the Golf Channel, that his son had been released from the hospital. Bill suffered no broken bones in the accident, but did have some pain and swelling in his legs. Luckily, he is expected to make a full recovery. The golfer was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open this week, but has understandably withdrawn from the tournament following this tragedy. “Bill is very fortunate,” his father told the Golf Channel. The condition of the unidentified woman who was also transported to the hospital has not been confirmed.

Bill’s manager, Alan Hobbs, released the following statement on the morning of Feb. 14: “Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver — a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open — was killed. While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and — more importantly — his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time. Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”

