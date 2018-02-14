How To Get Glowing Skin Like Beyonce In The Dead Of Winter

Beyonce always seems to look radiant and glowing, when the rest of us are suffering from dry, winter skin! Get exclusive tips from her makeup artist right here!



Makeup Artist Sir John has worked with Beyonce for years, and made sure she looked flawless during Grammy weekend, when the weather was harsh and dry in New York City. He told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “We did the Pre-Grammy Roc Nation brunch, and that Saturday was the Clive Davis party, where she had the black beret, and then the next day was the Grammys. What I do is, I try to make sure that she has moisturizer. I use a mattifying moisturizer, which still offers hydration. Then, I’ll go in and use a luminizing foundation or a highlighter that has a light reflective quality on the sides of the face. But, I make sure the t-zones are always matte. As long as the t-zones are matte, you can use a really rich moisturizer. You can use Emolium cream or a glowy foundation. But just make sure you powder along the sides of the nose, the forehead, and the chin. I only use loose powder, I never use pressed powder.”

He continued, “I’m just not a fan of pressed powder. I like to use loose powders most of the time — I don’t appreciate a matte appearance where it doesn’t look healthy. If you look at healthy skin, it has a luster. If you just left SoulCycle, just went running, or went skiing, it’s one of those things where your skin always has a glow. So, if you’re going super matte or super dry with your complexion — it doesn’t always look luxurious or expensive. Luxurious skin in my opinion has a luster, you know, it’s light reflective. My personal fave is a translucent powder in the t-zone. And I never ever — ladies! — never use pressed powder around the eyes. So, a lot of people set their concealer with pressed powder, and they do baking… which is great, but you never really want to use anything heavy and dry around your eye area. A pressed powder is heavy and dry. If you’re doing that, you’re aging yourself. So, I only use loose powder with a brush to set the concealer.” AMAZING advice!

Sir John was the lead makeup artist for a new Gap remix campaign and explained the difference between a print ad and a celeb’s red carpet look. “In my opinion, the major difference is for a campaign, everything has to be clean and minimal. They want to sell their clothes. They’re not there to sell beauty unless it’s a beauty campaign. It’s like a “barely there” makeup. For red carpet, it’s completely different. There is no “no makeup” makeup for the red carpet. Stars want to be glamorous, they want to have a heightened sense of perfection, they want a “look” and that “look” is really indicative of where they are, who they are, and where they’re going.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Sir John’s tips for Beyonce’s glowing skin?