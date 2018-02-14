The music video for Bella Thorne’s romantic solo track ‘Burn So Bright’ has arrived, and it’s super steamy! Watch it here.

Bella Thorne, 20, has dropped a stunning new music video for her song “Burn So Bright” from the Midnight Sun soundtrack! While Bella can be seen looking gorgeous and singing with a band in a garage, most of our attention was on the scenes from the movie that flashes across the screen. Check out the new visual above. Not only did we see her and Patrick Schwarzenegger fall in love before our very eyes, but we also saw them strip down and jump in a river together before engaging in a steamy makeout session! So romantic, right? Obviously, the two beautiful actors were in character, but they certainly could have fooled us!

In case you’re unaware, Bella will be starring in the film Midnight Sun along with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Quinn Shephard, Ken Tremblett, Suleka Mathew and Rob Riggle, and it’s being called a “romantic tearjerker.” You can see the trailer here! Still curious? Here’s what the movie is about, per the official description: “17-year-old Katie Price, sheltered at home since childhood with a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Having only her father Jack for company, Katie’s world opens up after dark when she ventures outside to play her guitar. One night, her dreams come true when she’s noticed and asked out by her longtime crush Charlie, whom she’s secretly watched from her bedroom window for years. As they embark on nightly summer excursions, Katie’s risk to sunlight grows and she’s presented with the gut-wrenching dilemma of whether she can live a normal life with her newfound soul mate.” Where do we sign up?

Midnight Sun is in theaters March 23, so don’t miss it. See more of Bella Thorne’s hottest pics here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s new video? Tell us if you love it — or if you were hoping for something more.