Should You Get Bangs? See The Look On Selena Gomez & Rowan Blanchard

Multiple stars rocked ‘faux fringe’ at New York Fashion Week — temporary bangs thanks to hair extensions. Should you rock this look? Read an expert how to here.

Bangs are back! Selena Gomez showed off super long hair and a piecey bangs makeover at the Coach show on Feb. 13, and Rowan Blanchard rocked textured bangs for Calvin Klein‘s runway. Stylist Laurie Heaps was the mastermind behind Rowan’s makeover and explained the exact how to if you want to copy this look this spring! “I have always wanted to do a bang on Rowan,” Laurie told us. “Since it was NYFW, it was the perfect time to try something different. I’m loving her cut and effortless texture. I thought how can I change it up a little while keeping it effortless — let’s do a faux fringe.”

Here is the exact how to:

“1. Starting with dry hair, apply OUAI Soft Mousse to the roots for just the right amount of lift.

2. Taking hair in 1-inch sections, mist each with White Sands Liquid Texture Medium Styling Spray before heat is applied. This spray has thermal guards and style memory, while making the hair shinier as heat is applied.

3. For a slight bend, take the BioSilk Titanium Styling Iron and wave the hair by moving your wrist back and forth. This will create texture and movement.”

“4. For this look, I used The V Bang from The Hair Shop since it is designed to lay along your natural hair growth for a perfect blend.

5. To customize it, I cut it short and chopped into the extension to make the bang piecey and uneven.

6. I finished with Redken Windblown 05 Dry Texturizing Hairspray to create airy, weightless body.”

HairUWear is another great resource for trying out a faux fringe look — they have a bunch of bang pieces to try!

HollywoodLifers, would you try bangs like Selena Gomez and Rowan Blanchard?