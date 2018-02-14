Are You Relationship Material? See If You Have What It Takes To Settle Down: Quiz 

It’s the most romantic day of the year! If you’re single on this holiday, what better way to celebrate than with some self reflecting? Take our quiz to see if you have what it takes to find love in 2018!

To all my single ladies and single men too! On this particular Valentine’s Day, you will not mope or sulk. Instead, you will take our quiz to help determine if you are relationship material. No need to thank us, we’re just here to help. We understand V-Day can put a lot of pressure on your psyche. So, we figured taking this quiz is a much better way to spend the day than scrolling through Instagram stalking all of the obnoxiously happy couples. Good idea, right? And even if you’ve never thought of being in a relationship before this day, we too welcome you to give our quiz a shot. What do you have to lose?

2018 certainly seems like the year of love! Even long-time bachelor Idris Elba, 45, is ready to settle down. The hunky British actor proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre, 29, on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. He popped the question during a screening of his directorial debut Yardie, and we still can’t get over how special it was! Sabrina took to Instagram to celebrate their engagement with a post captioned, “Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel too short.”

Mad Men actress January Jones, 40, is also giving a new relationship a try. She made headlines last month when her relationship with Bachelor star Nick Viall went public. The gorgeous couple have been secretly dating for a little over two months, and it all started when January went on The Late Show and admitted to having a crush on Nick, according to Page Six. Nevertheless, we’re happy to see love is in the air, and we certainly want to see it happen for you too! Let this Valentine’s be the start of something new.

HollywoodLifers, care to share your results?