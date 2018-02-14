Scott Baio Accused Of Flashing Genitals At Alexander Polinsky When He Was 11-Years-Old

After claiming Scott Baio of physical assault, Alexander Polinsky claims the ‘Charles In Charge’ star exposed himself to Alex as a boy, and routinely ‘tortured’ him on set!

“I was sexually harassed by Scott Baio and ultimately assaulted by him between the ages of 12 and 15 years old,” Alexander Polinsky, 43, said during a Feb. 14 press conference in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ. “During the first year of the show, when I was 11 or 12, I observed Scott with our co-star Nicole [Eggert, 46] on his lap backstage. I was so naïve, I innocently hopped on his lap, expecting to hear a story about Fonzie or Happy Days. … Instead of telling me a story, Scott immediately threw me off him while angrily calling me ‘f***t.’ ” That was just the beginning of the allegations from Alexander.

He claimed that Scott “pulled down my pants in front of over 100 people,” before claiming Scott once allegedly “cut a hole in the canvas wall of my private dressing room on set and exposed his genitals to me.” The former Charles In Charge star accused Scott of “sexual themed hazing” him on the set of their 80’s sitcom. Alexander, who previously claimed that he “suffered a physical assault” at the hands of Scott Baio, also claimed that Scott allegedly threw a “burning hot cup of tea in my face” after he accidentally startled Scott. Alexander said he doesn’t plan to sue Scott, but demanded a public apology. Scott’s rep told TMZ that he’s going to hold his own news conference at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. The rep also called Scott’s co-stars “sleaze mongers.”

Alexander’s allegations come after Nicole accused Scott of allegedly sexually molesting her when she was 14 years old. “Ask [Scott] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” she tweeted. Scott responded to these accusations by going on Facebook to denounce the claims. “If you have a real claim, you go to the real people, not to social media where people like me get beat up,” he said. Scott would go on the Jan. 31 episode of Good Morning America to slam the allegations, saying that the alleged sexual encounter was consensual before claiming Nicole “aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first.”

In the face of these allegations, Scott’s wife, Renee Sloan, is standing by her husband. She’s “disgusted” by the accusations, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that she “knows him inside and out—he’s an amazing husband and father, he’s a good Christian, and she has no doubt at all that Scott is innocent.”

